Noh Ji Wook is a prosecutor in the Central District Prosecutors’ Office who ends up switching professions to a private attorney. He harbors a trauma stemming from an event in his childhood involving his parents and his first love. Eun Bong Hee, a Taekwondo athlete in her youth, is a prosecutor trainee who has become a murder suspect. Eun Bong Hee and Noh Ji Wook both find themselves being the focus of a killer.