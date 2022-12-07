Not Available

Suspicious Three Brothers

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

JS Pictures

Kim Sun Kyung is a retired police officer and father of three sons, Gun Kang, Hyun Chal and Yi Sang. His eldest son Gun Kang made many wrong decisions in life, ending up being divorced and going bankrupt. Gun Kang gets remarried to Chung Nan. His second son Hyun Chal is the envy of the town and pride of his father. He runs a number of businesses which are quite successful. His wife Woo Mi often sacrificed her happiness for the benefit of the Kim family. As for the last son Yi Sang, he follows in his father’s footsteps by becoming a police officer. Oftentimes the father and the son clash each other. As Yi Sang married Eo Young, the daughter of his father’s deadly foe, an ex-convict Sun Kyung traced and eventually arrested a long time ago. “Three brothers” revolves around their relations full of conflicts and love.

Cast

Yoon Joo-heeLee Tae-baek
Ahn Nae-sangKim Geon-kang
Do Ji-wonUhm Chung-nan
Noh Joo-hyunJoo Beom-in
 Kim Hee-JungDo Woo-mi
Lee Bo-heeGye Sol-yi

View Full Cast >

Images