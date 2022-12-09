Not Available

Suteki na Sentaxi

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Masaya Kakehi

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Media Mix Japan Company (MMJ)

Edawakare (Takenouchi Yutaka) is the driver of Sentaxi, a marvellous vehicle which is able to take a passenger back to his or her "life's turning point". His cool appearance is at odds with his talkative, meddlesome, sweet-toothed character. He gives advice to passengers who are flustered after failing in their life's choice. -- Jdrama Weblog

Cast

Yutaka TakenouchiEdawakare
BakarhythmHiroshi Sakota
Nao MinamisawaUsami Natsuki
Seino NanaSeki Kanna
David ItôDetective of criminal case
Takeshi MasuShirushi Michio

