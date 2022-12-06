Sutherland's Law

Not Available

A Procurator Fiscal is a bit like an American District Attorney. In Scottish law the police don't prosecute. They take their evidence to the Fiscal who investigates it, then decides whether to lay the case before the Sheriff. He also holds Fatal Accident Enquiries, the equivalent of the Coroners Court in England. In this series Iain Cuthbertson stars as John Sutherland, Procurator Fiscal for the imaginary town of Glendoran and its surrounding countryside. Exterior scenes were shot in Oban, Argyll.