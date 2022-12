Not Available

To continue his studies, the young Yamato Akizuki has to go and live with his aunt. He doesn`t have to pay a rent but in exchanges he has to maintain the residence. Besides having a public bath it`s also occupied by three pretty tenants, Yuuka Saotome, Megumi Matsumoto and Suzuka Asahina. Yamato falls quickly for the charm of the beautiful and sporty Suzuka but alas for him everything separates them...