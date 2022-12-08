Svengoolie on Me-TV

Not Available

Me-TV is opening up the dungeon door and unleashing- Svengoolie! Svengoolie has been the premiere horror show icon of Chicago, since multiple Emmy award winner Rich Koz became the hand-picked successor to the original Svengoolie back in the late 70s. Since then, generations of viewers have become fans of the monstrous mirth and movies that this video vampire dispenses every week over the airwaves! Only Svengoolie brings you the classic Universal horror films, many of which have not been seen on broadcast television in years! And- it’s Sven’s unique scary sense of humor that makes each program a frightfully funny experience! While based in the Chicago area, Svengoolie has fans all over the country- proven by the fact that they voted him “Best Horror Host of 2009” in the national Rondo horror awards! Acknowledged by even the most famous horror hosts as a peer- Svengoolie has become the king of horror hilarity- and now, he’ll be coming out of his coffin every week on Me-TV!!! Svengoolie- scaring up laughs as part of the memorable entertainment of Me-TV!!! - See more at: http://svengoolie.com/?page_id=5#sthash.CT8PZkSy.dpuf