Not Available

Documentary Series Svensk Maffia gives a unique insight into the gang crime which constitutes a growing threat to Swedish society. Although the authorities took a hard line continues Hells Angels, Bandidos and others to grow. Their crime affects individuals and entrepreneurs - and the men and women who are just trying to do their job. The increased competition between gangs weighs a human life easy. Young men who recently were boys are executed in cold blood, often without anyone having to be held accountable.