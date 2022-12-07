Svenska Slut

Not Available

A surreal dystopic story portraying life in one of northern Europes deep-storage facilities for nuclear waste in the mid 21st century. Life on the surface has been made impossible due to radiation. Central characters are Isildur and his collegues, the waste technicians who dream of retiring to a tropical island. Others include the derranged scientists working on a project to create some sort of radiation-immune human clone to deal with Europe´s increasing output of radioactive waste.