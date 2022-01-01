Not Available

Svensson, Svensson is one of the most successful sitcoms in Swedish television history. During the second season, each episode gathered more than 2,5 million viewers, in a country which at the time had a population of around 8,8 million people. The most watched episode was broadcast on November 17, 1996 and gathered 3,395,000 viewers. [1] The series centres around the Svensson family who lives in the Vivalla area of Örebro. The family consists of the father Gustav (Allan Svensson) who works as mailman, the mother Lena (Suzanne Reuter) who works at a bank, their teenage daughter Lina (Chelsie Bell Dickson) and their son Max (Gabriel Odenhammar).