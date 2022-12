Not Available

Every year thousands of Norwegians get swindled. In the scams we walk straight into the throat and chase the perpetrators. With us we have Kjell-Ola Kleiven, partner and CEO. in Risk Information Group (RIG) and Ole Eikeland, former economist in Nettavisen, now partner in Eikeland Ravnaas communications agency. Childhood friends Kleiven and Eikeland will reveal the methods the swindlers use, and travel the country (and abroad) to detect and prevent fraud in various forms.