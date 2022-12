Not Available

In September 1930, the State Class Lottery of the Kingdom of Yugoslavia announced that a lottery ticket with the main prize money of the Tourist Lottery had been drawn, in the amount of an incredible million dinars. Two petty fraudsters, Ivan Razumović Ika and his friend Boža Baćković, are returning to their hometown, Palanka, after they learned that the prize in the lottery was won by one of their fellow citizens.