Swallow the Sun

Jung-woo was abandoned by his birth parents when he was a baby and became friends with Soo-hyun, who became his sweetheart. After rescuing Chairman Jang, he is adopted by him and becomes a bodyguard to the chairman’s son. Jung-woo is reunited with Soo-hyun at Tae-hyuk’s school but even though Soo-hyun loves him, she chooses Tae-hyuk who offers to help her achieve her dream career. So both Tae-hyuk and Soo-hyun go to USA for their studies. Jung-woo is eventually betrayed by Chairman Jang but he is called to Las Vegas by Jackson Lee, a military buddy, who offers him an opportunity to rebuild his life. In Las Vegas, Jung-woo meets Soo-hyun and Tae-hyuk by coincidence. In his line of work as a private bodyguard, Jung-woo saves the life of the king of a small African nation and is asked by the king to rescue his son from the rebels in return for rights to a diamond mine. So Jung-woo heads to Africa, risking his life to claim the mine. Meanwhile, Tae-hyuk and Soo-hyun return to Seogwipo city on Jeju island at Chairman Jang’s request. Tae-hyuk is put in charge of managing a hotel there while Soo-hyun becomes the head of event planning. After gaining control of the diamond mine in African, Jung-woo returns to Jeju and engages in a struggle against chairman Jang and Tae-hyuk… He learns a shocking secret that shakes the foundation of his very existence.