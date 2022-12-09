Swallowed Star

Not Available

One day, an unexplained RR virus appeared on the earth, drawing the world into disaster. Infected animals mutated into terrible monsters, invaded massively, and humans built walls around the destruction and established the base city as the last bastion for humans. The suffering that mankind has experienced during this period of time is known as the “Great Nirvana Period.” Not only that, Luo Feng not only carried the burden of supporting the family but also to protect the human homeland, for the better survival and development of mankind, together with other justice warriors, to join hands against the fierce monsters. Under the desperate situation of the end, can Luo Feng and other warriors repel monsters and successfully protect the human world?