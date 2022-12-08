Not Available

D'Roy and Dustin Taylor are relic hunters in Louisiana's huge Honey Island Swamp. Working with their extended family, the father-and-son team searches for lost treasures left behind by the kind of pirates, outlaws, gangsters and militiamen that traditionally called this inhospitable environment home. And when they find something worth selling, they head to the local antique dealers, collectors and pawnshops to hawk their goods. Swamp Hunters follows D'Roy and Dustin as they set out to turn muddy relics into pure gold.