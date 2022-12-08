Not Available

Swamp Men reveals the round-the-clock challenges of running North America’s most untamed wild animal park: Billie Swamp Safari. Operated on 2,200 acres of the land of the Seminole tribe of Florida, thousands of visitors come each year to explore this unspoiled wilderness. Located at the north end of the Everglades in Big Cypress Swamp, on ancestral Seminole land, the parklands are home to over a thousand animals such as eastern diamondback rattlesnakes, red-tailed hawks, and thousands of hungry American alligators. The staff at Billie Swamp honors traditional Seminole beliefs, maintaining respect for all wildlife, while meeting the challenge of keeping the public safe.