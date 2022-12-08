Not Available

SWAMP PAWN features an array of quirky locals who rely on their ability to sell whatever will catch a price. This close-knit community lives off the land, learns to be resourceful when times are lean and depends on each other to get by. Rick Phillips is the closest thing to a mayor that Bayou Pigeon has, and his business is the town's lifeblood. He's a tough customer, but with his casual country charm and sense of humor, he'll also bend over backward to help a friend or stranger. Along with Phillips, SWAMP PAWN features the mismatched father-and-son team of Coy and Shorty Gomez, two fishermen who spend much of their time arguing, looking for work or hocking anything they can to make a living. They'd make perfect business partners if they weren't so different: Coy is a quiet, reserved and thoughtful backwoods gentleman, while his son, Shorty, is brash and scattershot. When there's trouble in the swamp, the locals call in legendary 'Chachie Boy' -- the best gator hunter in Bayou Pigeon. The cast also includes dueling husband-and-wife fishing duos Clayton & Joney Daley and Quentin & Jamie Morales, who good-naturedly compete for bragging rights as the best fishers in the bayou. (Source: CMT)