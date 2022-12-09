Not Available

Swan Lake

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The Royal Ballet's Swan Lake was broadcast on Christmas Day 2018 at 7pm GMT. The production - choreographed by Liam Scarlett and designed by John Macfarlane - was captured at the Royal Opera House in June 2018 and stars Marianela Nuñez as swan princess Odette and black swan Odile and Vadim Muntagirov as Prince Siegfried. Tchaikovsky's memorable score is conducted by Koen Kessels. It was acclaimed by audiences and press alike.

    Cast

    		Vadim MuntagirovPrince Siegfried
    		Marianela NúñezOdette / Odile

    View Full Cast >

    Images