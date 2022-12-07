Not Available

Can you increase the value of your home by $10,000 in just two weekends? Sure you can, thanks to DIY Network's Sweat Equity, a show dedicated to helping you determine which home improvement projects will return the most bang for your buck. Is it better to install new kitchen cabinets or just reface the old ones? Are granite countertops really worth the cost? Should you put more money into the bathroom or your kitchen? Licensed contractor Amy Matthews and her team of DIY Network experts help homeowners tackle these projects themselves, giving tips and techniques for building equity every step of the way. With the knowledge you gain from this show, and a little bit of sweat, you can increase the value of your home – and the enjoyment you get by living there.