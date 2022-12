Not Available

Middle child Kim Bom had a difficult childhood because her mother showered all her affection on Bom's older brother Eun-chul and her younger sister Eun-sol. Now that Bom is an adult, she runs a laundromat named Sweden Laundry. But she also has the supernatural ability to understand her customers' worries through their laundry. With the help of her employee Yong Soo-chul, Bom uses this to solve the problems of those around her.