Sweden's Next Top Model or Top Model Sverige was a Swedish reality television show based on America's Next Top Model. It was broadcast on TV3 in Sweden. In Top Model Sverige, the 9 contestants are competing for a top 3 spots to compete in Scandinavia's Next Top Model. These final 3 girls then join with Norway and Denmark's contestants. One winner came from Sweden over the 3 seasons of the show, Freja Kjellberg Borchies. For the first two cycles, Top Model Sverige was hosted by Mini Andén but she quit and Malin Persson replaced her. Persson left and was replaced by another Swedish model Vendela Kirsebom in Cycle 4 as a host when the show was aired for one Cycle on TV4 under the name Top Model Stockholm. After the first individual Cycle ended it took eight years until the show returned to TV3 in 2012 with Izabella Scorupco as host. However, she also lasted for one season only and was replaced by Caroline Winberg who hosted the show in 2013.