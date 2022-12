Not Available

When Kim Bom (Song Ha Yoon) was young, she had a hard time due to her smart siblings. She couldn’t get any attention from her family or those around her. Now, She runs Sweden Laundry and she possesses supernatural powers allowing her to read her client’s worries through their laundry. With her powers, she tries to solve their worries. Meanwhile, Yong Soo Chul (Changjo) is a man who chases his dreams while making lots of mistakes along the way.