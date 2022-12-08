Sweet Genius

Not Available

Renowned pastry chef Ron Ben-Israel hosts this competition series in which four of America's premier pastry chefs compete in challenges, judged by Ben-Israel, that test their ability to use secret ingredients to create, based on a given inspiration, inventive desserts in a finite period of time. The winner of each challenge advances to the final test in which the last chef standing wins $10,000. Among the challenges the contestants face is using duck fat and fusilli to create a frozen treat inspired by diamonds. Chances are you won't see that dessert in your neighborhood ice cream shop anytime soon.