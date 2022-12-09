Sweet Home

Not Available

Cha Hyun-Soo is a high school student. He is also a recluse and rarely leaves his room. He refuses to talk to his father, mother and younger sister. One day, his whole family, except for him, dies in a car accident. Cha Hyun-Soo is left all alone. He moves into a small apartment. At this time, a mysterious phenomenon of humans turning into monster occur all around the world. The residents of Cha Hyun-Soo's apartment building, including Pyeon Sang-Wook, fight against these monsters and try to survive.