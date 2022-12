Not Available

Even though Oh Bom is in a difficult financial situation, she is still bright and positive. She works part-time work at a factory. Kang Ma Roo is a kind and simple young man. He is naive about the world. An Tae-Ho is the section chief of a company. He is an ambitious man. He approaches Choi Ah Ran for his own gain and marries her. Choi Ah Ran is the heiress of a large company. She is smart, but has a painful past. Her younger sister went missing and her parents abandoned her.