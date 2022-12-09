Sweet Life

Not Available

A Turkish remake of "The Jeffersons". With Ihsan Yildirim's cleaning business booming, he insisted his family leave the "plain folks" and move up to Etiler with the "fancy folks." It is Ihsan's hope that relocation and his newly acquired wealth will mean the end of his problems in general and his troubles with neighbors in specific. But life in a luxurious high rise holds some unexpected pitfalls for the Yildirims, including Basar's struggle to convince his father that his marriage into a Turkish-Greek mixed family is cause for celebration, not disappointment. All events in Yildirim's lives is accompanied by its share of problems, confusion and most of all humor.