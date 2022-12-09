Not Available

Sweet Life

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Med Yapım

A Turkish remake of "The Jeffersons". With Ihsan Yildirim's cleaning business booming, he insisted his family leave the "plain folks" and move up to Etiler with the "fancy folks." It is Ihsan's hope that relocation and his newly acquired wealth will mean the end of his problems in general and his troubles with neighbors in specific. But life in a luxurious high rise holds some unexpected pitfalls for the Yildirims, including Basar's struggle to convince his father that his marriage into a Turkish-Greek mixed family is cause for celebration, not disappointment. All events in Yildirim's lives is accompanied by its share of problems, confusion and most of all humor.

Cast

Haluk Bilginerİhsan Yıldırım
Türkan ŞoraySevinç Yıldırım
Asuman DabakMenekşe
Çolpan İlhanFeraye
Celal Kadri Kınoğluİrfan
Emre AltuğBaşar Yıldırım

