Sweet Tai Chi

Feng Piaopiao seems ladylike enough to the rest of the world – artistic, well-read, musically-inclined, and always carrying a book with her. But between the tomes are hidden manhua, and all her paintings and calligraphy are actually by her grandfather. When she accidentally saves a classmate Wei Chu with Tai chi learned from her grandfather, she realizes that her skills are far more advanced than she had thought. From then on, her life becomes entangled with that of Wei Chu and Tai chi. Yet because her grandfather once betrayed his Tai-chi clan, she must constantly chose whether to use her skills to save lives at the risk of their identity be revealed. Soon, she learns that Wei Chu has a secret of his own – he is the heir to the same Tai chi clan that her grandfather once betrayed. Will he find out her secret first before she figures out how to clear her grandfather’s name?