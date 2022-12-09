Not Available

Sweet world sugar

  • Comedy

Synergy

In the context of comedy and drama, we live the adventure of Sukkar or the actress here, Zahid The series "Helwa Al-Dunia Sukkar" consists of 9 different stories, each story is shown in 5 connected episodes, and each story has a different team in terms of writer and heroes, with the presence here of Zahid in all the stories of the events of the series, directed by Khaled Al-Halafawi, produced by Synergy and Karim Abu Zekry, and it includes The series is a large group of guests of honor, and the authors of the nine stories were chosen, namely Iyad Saleh, Diaa Muhammad, Fedra Ahmed Al-Masry, Hisham Ismail, Hind Fayed, Muhammad Jalal, Ihab Balibl, and Ayman Al-Shayeb.

