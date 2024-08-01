Not Available

Sweetpea

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Studio

See-Saw Films

Rhiannon never complains, smiling through it all with reserves of serenity and a sparkling wit. She has become skilled at keeping it together. Being normal. But behind this mask is a ferocious power lying dormant, and a long-buried secret that Rhiannon wishes she could forget. When a chance encounter with a stranger leads to a shocking act of violence, Rhiannon's mask slips completely and she is forced to confront the darker side she has long kept hidden.

Cast

Ella PurnellRhiannon Lewis
Nicôle LeckyJulia
Jonathan PointingCraig
Calam LynchAJ
Leah HarveyMarina
Jeremy SwiftNorman

