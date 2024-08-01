Rhiannon never complains, smiling through it all with reserves of serenity and a sparkling wit. She has become skilled at keeping it together. Being normal. But behind this mask is a ferocious power lying dormant, and a long-buried secret that Rhiannon wishes she could forget. When a chance encounter with a stranger leads to a shocking act of violence, Rhiannon's mask slips completely and she is forced to confront the darker side she has long kept hidden.
|Ella Purnell
|Rhiannon Lewis
|Nicôle Lecky
|Julia
|Jonathan Pointing
|Craig
|Calam Lynch
|AJ
|Leah Harvey
|Marina
|Jeremy Swift
|Norman
