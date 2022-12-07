Not Available

Wildlife expert and adventurer Steve Backshall has spent his entire life getting up close to incredible animals. Now he wants to study four ‘monstrous' animals on our planet, by entering their underwater world and getting closer to them than ever before. In ‘Swimming with Monsters', Steve joins forces with behavioural experts, scientists and extreme divers in order to dive with fascinating but deadly animals. They then locate the creatures in order for Steve to do the unthinkable - swim with them. In one shocking episode Steve attempts to swim with Africa's most dangerous animal, the Hippopotamus. Steve wants to try and study their underwater behaviour and communication techniques, which because of their unpredictable and extremely aggressive behaviour, no scientific team has ever attempted before. Other animals featured include the world's biggest snake, the anaconda, the terrifying and illusive giant Humboldt squid and the most feared creature in the world, the great white shark.