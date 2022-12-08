Not Available

Swiss Railway Journeys is a captivating series showcasing the beautiful Swiss countryside as seen from its immaculate railways. First stop is Canton Ticino where visitors can admire the Italian influenced architecture before travelling high into the Alps through densely wooded valleys to marvel at this spectacular mountain range. Until the advent of railway engineering in the 1880's it was impossible for travellers to cross the Alpine backbone from Northern Europe to Italy during winter. Now the route can be seen in its entirety from the dramatic scenery from the heart of the Confederation to the Mediterranean in the south. Also on the itinerary is the glamorous resort of St Moritz, the breathtaking Albula Line with its lofty viaducts spiral tunnels and deep gorges and the beautiful Entelbuch valley. Swiss Railway Journeys offers more options than a Swiss Army Knife.