Switch (2012)

Take four girls, add some flirting, a touch of rebelliousness, a pinch of risk-taking, and just a dash of true friendship. The result is Stella, Jude, Grace and Hannah. Switch is an upbeat comedy-drama starring Lacey Turner, Nina Toussaint-White, Phoebe Fox and Hannah Tointon as four young twenty somethings based in London’s Camden Town, who just happen to be witches! The four young witches join forces to try to make their way in the big city. They want to live a modern life, not one based on their mothers' old-fashioned rituals. But modern life presents serious problems, and the girls can't help casting the occasional spell to try to sort things out.