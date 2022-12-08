Switched! (2007)

Not Available

Jiang Pei Xiang is a TCM practitioner who runs a clinic with his wife and assistant Wang An Xiang. The oldest child Xin Yu has a scar and suffers from an inferiority complex as a result. Hence she has been unable to find a boyfriend at age 28. Xin Hui is an actress and enjoys the high life and much attention from potential suitors but has yet to find her "true love". Zhi Heng is the youngest and as the only son, his father has higher expectations of him, which only causes friction between them. One day a genie swaps Xin Yu and Xin Hui's souls. They must now learn to cope with the other's situation.