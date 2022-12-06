Not Available

Switched at Birth

  • Drama
  • Family

Studio

ABC Studios

Switched at Birth, a one-hour scripted drama, tells the story of two teenage girls who discover they were accidentally switched as newborns in the hospital. Bay Kennish grew up in a wealthy family with two parents and a brother, while Daphne Vasquez, who lost her hearing at an early age due to a case of meningitis, grew up with a single mother in a working-class neighborhood. Things come to a dramatic head when both families meet and struggle to learn how to live together for the sake of the girls.

Cast

Vanessa MaranoBay Kennish
Katie LeclercDaphne Vasquez
Lucas GrabeelToby Kennish
Lea ThompsonKathryn Kennish
Constance MarieRegina Vasquez
D.W. MoffettJohn Kennish

