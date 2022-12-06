Switched at Birth, a one-hour scripted drama, tells the story of two teenage girls who discover they were accidentally switched as newborns in the hospital. Bay Kennish grew up in a wealthy family with two parents and a brother, while Daphne Vasquez, who lost her hearing at an early age due to a case of meningitis, grew up with a single mother in a working-class neighborhood. Things come to a dramatic head when both families meet and struggle to learn how to live together for the sake of the girls.
|Vanessa Marano
|Bay Kennish
|Katie Leclerc
|Daphne Vasquez
|Lucas Grabeel
|Toby Kennish
|Lea Thompson
|Kathryn Kennish
|Constance Marie
|Regina Vasquez
|D.W. Moffett
|John Kennish
