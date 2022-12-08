Sword and Flower

Not Available

A drama set in the Goguryo period. It is about how Moo Young (Kim Ok Bin), the daughter of King Young Ryu, falls in love with Yeon Choong (Uhm Tae Woong), the son of Yeon Gaesomun had with a concubine. But Moo Young debates whether she should have her revenge, as Yeon Gaesomun is the man who killed her father. Meanwhile, Yeon Choong as the son of a noble blood father and a servant mother, despite his talent, he finds he cannot rise higher in rank due to the fact that he is a concubine′s son. He is later ordered by his father to kill the person he loves, and comes into inner conflict.