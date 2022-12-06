Sword of Freedom

Not Available

In Sixteenth Century Florence, Marco del Monte, a dashing Robin Hood-like figure, leads the Republicans against the tyrannical Duke of de Medici and his minions. Marco del Monte is a young Republican artist living in sixteenth century Renaissance Florence. The city is ruled by the tyrant, the Duke of de Medici. Marco's girlfriend is Angelica, a beautiful former pickpocket. Sandro is Marco's friend and confidant. Machiavelli is the Duke's advisor, and Captain Rodrigo is the head of the de Medici's forces.