Sword of Honour (1986)

Capturing the spirit of the age and the turmoil of the times, Sword of Honour tells the heartbreaking story of a nation at war, the soldiers who left their families to fight, the social upheaval and the emotionally perilous journey back home. At 21, Tony Lawrence (Logie winner Andrew Clarke, ANZACs) won the Military College's Sword of Honour. At 22 he was fighting in the Vietnam War with his best friend and Brother in Law, Frank Vittorio (Alan Fletcher, Neighbours), just as the conflict began to escalate. The horrors and carnage of the war leave an indellible impression on the two young men - ripping them apart from their families, girlfriends and country. Back home after the devastation of the battlefields, both men try to cope with life in their own way. Sword of Honour is a gripping 6 hour 4-part miniseries that will take you back to a time and conflict that created heroes and divided a nation.