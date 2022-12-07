Not Available

Swordplay novels by Jin Yong (aka Louis Cha) have been adapted into numerous TV series and films. Sword Stained with Royal Blood is no exception. Mainland Chinese director Zhang Jizhong, after turning a few Jin Yong novels into well-received TV series, adapts Sword Stained With Royal Blood into an intriguing swordplay drama, with more historical elements added compared to previous versions. Singer/actor Bobby Dou stars as Yuan Chengzhi, son of a general who has been killed by the emperor. He comes across a beautiful girl named Qingqing, portrayed by Eva Huang from Kungfu Hustle, and they embark on exciting adventures together, with Yuan still bearing in mind his desire to avenge his father's death. On his journey, he befriends another girl, Jiu, which after they have formed a close relationship, she reveals her real identity as the royal princess, daughter of the emperor who killed Yuan's father.