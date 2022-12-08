Swords of Legends

Not Available

In Legend of the Ancient Sword, which takes place during the Tang Dynasty, young martial artist Baili Tusu feels a mysterious aura in him that can be suppressed only with the Sword of Burning Solitude. When fighting bandits, he meets Ouyang Shaogong and Fang Lansheng, who are on a quest to find a jade ornament that will help them create a resurrection elixir. Tusu decides to join them on their adventure, hoping that the elixir will be able to awaken his slumbering mother. During their trip, he meets Feng Qingxue, an immortal who has come to earth to look for her brother. After Shaogong’s elixir proves to be a success, Tusu discovers that his mother is in danger and that he must fight with the power-hungry Shaogong to save the world.