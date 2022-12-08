Not Available

The plot follows that the leader of the martial world, Shen Yu Men (Dicky Cheung), is killed by the villain, Chan Shi Yuan, of the “evil” clan. Fearing that the martial world would be in danger of getting wiped out by Chan Shi Yuan and his clan, Shen Yu Men’s three followers, under circumstances, find a newly mastered cook who looks exactly like Shum to pose as a fake leader. This cook, Mong Siu Fa (also Dicky Cheung), is involuntarily brought into the cruel struggles of the martial world and also finds himself tied up with several lovers, including a wife, who all think he’s Shen Yu Men.