SYD2030 is a multi-award-winning Australian teen drama web series. The show can be found distributed across the web including on Blip and YouTube. It premiered on 6 March 2012 and revolves around the lives of seven Sydney socialites in law school. Inspired by programs like Gossip Girl and Skins, it follows Cameron Hunter as his seemingly perfect life begins to unravel. The series was created by Tatjana Alexis, who also plays the character of 'Bridge'.