Welcome to the Sydney guide at TV Tome. In this failed sitcom, Bertinelli played SYDNEY KELLS, a Los Angeles P.I., recently returned home from the Big Apple, 25 years old, fast-talking, tough (well, as tough as Bertinelli could get) and single. Standard sitcom characters also checked in, but you'd probably seen them all before -- the classy friend, the goofy boss, the goofy over-protective brother (in this case a cop, played by a pre-Friends Matthew Perry), the worrying mom, and the gruff but lovable father figure/confidante (a bartender/ex-cop). The plots were also right out of the barrel, and heavy on the cute -- cute cases, cute bad dates, lots of cute lonely single woman jokes.