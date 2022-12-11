Not Available

Sydney New Year's Eve is an annual multi-tiered event held every New Year's Eve over Sydney Harbour, centering on the Harbour Bridge. Its main features are two pyrotechnic displays, the 9pm Family Fireworks and the Midnight Fireworks, both of which are televised nationally with the latter also televised around the world. Each year the event takes on a new theme and is regularly viewed by more than one million people at the harbour and one billion worldwide for the televised Midnight Fireworks. For the 2010–11 event, an audience of 1.5 million watched the display at the river bank and 1.1 billion are reported to have watched it globally.