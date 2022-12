Not Available

Sylvester Cat, Tweety Bird, and Hector the Bulldog are the pets of Granny, a gingerly matron with a penchant for solving mysteries. Granny is a Jessica Fletcher-like traveling detective who investigates disappearing objects and bizarre events at the four corners of the globe, while Sylvester constantly tries to grab and eat Tweety and is stopped by ever dutiful Hector, appointed Tweety's guardian by Granny.