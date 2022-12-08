Not Available

Syndrome is a medical thriller drama set in the neurosurgery departments. A family of surgeons with complicated ties perch at the top of the hospital hierarchy, with son Cha Yeo Wook deciding to follow in his parents’ footsteps by becoming a neurosurgeon. Lee Hae Jo (Han Hye Jin) is a talented intern who joins the department despite having a less priviledged background than Cha Yeo Wook (Song Chang Ui), and the two develop a bickering friendship while the mysterious doctor Kang Eun Hyun (Park Gun Hyung) also shows an interest in Hae Jo.