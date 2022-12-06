Not Available

Welcome to the System Crash guide at TV Tome. This television series features weekly "Lambton Reports" which was designed by teenagers at Lambton High, and the groups' reporters travel across the school to find out about the school's condition and the students' problems to entertain other students. Instead of a school newspaper, the Media club makes a comedy video show of all the bizarre stuff that goes on. Their goal is to have more viewers than the other entertainment groups in the school. So, they must choose interesting ideas, everything that is going on in the school such as sports information, losers, other news, and the history of some of the strangest students of Lambton in the past. The show goes on the closed circuit TV station at lunch hour, but sometimes the media club get distracted by bad lunches, school bullies, and unexpected detentions. <br><br> BEAU The preppy, "every hair in place" practical joker of the group. He may look cute and innocent, but don't