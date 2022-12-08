Szomszedok

Not Available

The serie tells the story of families and friends the block of flats at Gazdagrét. In this newly built enviorment we can follow the discusses bits and pieces concerns and everyday problems, and situations typical of the era. The happenings in episodes of 30 minutes to process. Family history Vágásiék - printer-schoolmarm young couple - move form rented room into a new apartment. Takácsék - pensioner couple - They have to left their old house because of construction of the M0 motorway. Alma also moved with them, the grandchildren. Magenheimék - beauty-doctor couple - after many years of saving money to reach out in normal housing. The three family moved to the same floor of new apertments. Here the story began...