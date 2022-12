Not Available

T. and T. is a Canadian-produced television series, in production from 1987 to 1990. The series premiered in first-run syndication in January 1988, later moving to new episodes on the Family Channel in 1990. It was a starring vehicle for Mr. T, after the cancellation of The A-Team in 1986. The series’ theme song was performed by Merry Clayton. The opening voice-over set-up the premise: