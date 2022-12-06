Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Not Available

The show is inspired from the famous humorous column 'Duniya Ne Undha Chasma' written by the eminent Gujarati writer Mr. Tarak Mehta. This story evolves around happenings in "Gokuldham Co-operative Society" and covers topical issues which are socially relevant.The show predominantly revolves around 'Jethalaal' (Dilip Joshi) who is an uneducated Gujarati businessman. Your 'Taarak Mehta' (Sailesh Lodha), is his neighbour. 'Jethalaal' finds a friend and philosopher in 'Taarak Mehta' and often goes to him for advice whenever he is in trouble. Jethalaal's family includes his simpleton wife 'Daya Ben' (Disha Wakani) and a mischievous son 'Tapu' (Bhavya Gandhi). Tapu is a menace and a constant source of trouble to all the members of Gokuldham. They have often warned 'Jethalaal' to reform 'Tapu' or else be prepared to leave the premises. Lost hopes of being heard by his son pushes Jethalaal' to call his father 'Champaklal' (Amit Bhatt) from the village. This was his great idea of leashing some control over the mischievous Tapu. The opposite happens and the grandfather joins hands with the grandson to make life a roller coaster troublesome ride for Jethalaal.