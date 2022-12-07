Taase Li Yeled

Not Available

The series follows the world of rock music stars, which includes lifestyle and casual sex, ego conflicts, frequent use of alcoholic beverages and drugs. Plot centers around "Histadrut", a rock band trying to create an album without the means, until Ram, the lead singer accidentally meets Osnat, a successful journalist, and the two develop a relationship. Osnat, who was not satisfied with her life in the world of press, leaves her job for the production of the band's debut album and lives her life around the production environment, mainly because of her relationship with Ram, an unpredictable man, fickle and hard, cut off from what she was used to, and living an exciting life, full of ups and downs, while she tries to simultaneously push the band forward, and educate Ram in the marital life, but also falls in love with his offensive side.