When Eric and Betty Hayes decided to start a family, they never fathomed they would one day be the parents of three sets of multiples, totaling ten children. TLC traces this clan's daily experiences and often times chaotic outings in the new series TABLE FOR 12. Eric and Betty's brood consists of 12-year-old twin boys Kevin and Kyle, 10-year-old twins Kieran and Meghan, and 4-year-old sextuplets Tara, Rachel, Ryan, Connor, EJ and Rebecca, who has cerebral palsy and is extremely special to the family. Eric -- a funny and dynamic police officer, and Betty -- a modest and loving stay-at-home mom, are admired and praised by their family and friends.